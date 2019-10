by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD charged Philip Johnson, 25, with second-degree robbery in reference to a robbery of a business that occurred on Oct. 23 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Atlanta Highway.

During the commission of a theft, a store employee made contact with the suspect. The suspect, Johnson, then produced a taser and threatened to use it against the employee.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and was charged.