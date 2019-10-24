MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Teen use of e-cigs + Stress disorders & life-threatening infections

by Samantha Williams

Teen use of both flavored and non-flavored tobacco products went down in one Massachusetts town six months after it restricted flavored tobacco products. They could only be sold in vape shops, bars and other places where patrons have to be 21 or older. In contrast, Massachusetts health officials said during the same period that teen use of flavored and non-flavored tobacco went up in a nearby community that didn’t have the restrictions.

Plus, a large new study found an association between stress-related disorders and risk of life-threatening infections, like Sepsis and Meningitis. Researchers in Sweden found the risk was particularly high among people diagnosed at a younger age and those with other psychiatric conditions.