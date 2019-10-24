Montgomery Public Schools Board Votes to Purchase Holy Cross Episcopal School Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

During Wednesday night’s MPS school board meeting, MPS approved the purchase of the old Holy Cross Episcopal School of Montgomery campus for $1.5 million. Superintendent, Dr. Ann Moore, made the recommendation.

It was a 5-1 vote (School Board President Clare Weil is currently out of the country.).

Lesa Keith was the lone no vote. She said she’s for the purchase, but she wanted more people involved in the process.

