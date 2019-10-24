More than 300 Officers Perform Contraband Search at Bullock County Correctional Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Correctional Officer Trainees and Russell County Sherrif’s office searching a dormitory.

2/5 Over 50 law enforcement officials conducting contraband raid inside dorm.

3/5 Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) officer training Correctional Officer Trainee on how to effectively look for contraband inside a dorm.

4/5 Auburn Police Department assisting ADOC in searching for contraband.

5/5 Deputy Commissioner Charles Daniels and Investigations and Intelligence Division Director Arnaldo Mercado briefing search teams prior to deploying into the facility.









Alabama Department of Corrections announces more than 300 law enforcement officials began a major search of Bullock County Correctional Facility on Thursday morning.

The predawn operation began at 4:00 a.m. and is recovering an assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cell phones and drugs in the prison which confines more than 1,500 inmates.

Assisting agencies included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 Unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. Additional support for Thursday’s operation came from the Lee and Russell County Sheriff’s Offices and from the Auburn, Opelika and Eufaula Police Departments.

“The ADOC is dedicated to eradicating contraband inside its facilities,” said Investigations and Intelligence Director, Arnaldo Mercado. “With the assistance of our partnering agencies, we will continue to successfully collaborate and conduct joint operations to remove contraband and create a safer environment for the staff and offenders in our prisons.

This is ADOC’s seventh major joint operation since February in a deliberate move to find and eliminate contraband that is the leading cause for crime and violence inside state prisons.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.