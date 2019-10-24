Selma University in Danger of Closing, Fundraiser Underway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Another historically black college in Selma — could be in danger of shutting down.

Concordia College Alabama closed last year. Now Selma University could be in danger of closing.

A fund raising campaign is underway at Selma University.

Dr. Stanford Angion said the university is trying to raise two million dollars — to prevent a shut down. He said the university is reaching out to supporters in an effort to raise the money.

Angion said the school is hosting a “Day of Unity” celebration on campus November 2nd.

He said the event will feature — marching bands — dance squads — a radio-thon — and food and fun for the entire family.

“We are inviting everyone to please come out and help us because Selma University is a community school and we’ve been that way for 141 years,” said Angion.

For more information — go to www.selmauniversity.edu.