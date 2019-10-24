Troy University Fraternity Suspension Upheld

by Jerome Jones

Delta Kappa Epsilon will remain suspended until the end of 2019.

Dean of Student Affairs, Herb Reeves made the annoucement Thursday from his office inside the student center at Troy University.

In September the fraternity was suspended, after allegations were made that rules were violated.

That prompted the university to launch an investigation, at which time it was confirmed that the fraternity violated campus rules.

Violations included sleep deprivation, excessive exercise, and alcohol use.

The alleged violations took place during new member intake activities.

Officials say they will revisit the suspension at the end of the fall semester.

Reeves says if any violation happens between now and the end of fall semester, the fraternity faces the possibility of being expelled from campus.