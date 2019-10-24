WATCH: Patrick Stallworth, charged in death of Kamille McKinney, walks into Jefferson County Jail

by Samantha Williams

Patrick Stallworth walked into the Jefferson County Jail Thursday night at about 7.

After Derick Irisha Brown was taken into custody last week, she was never given the option to post bond because of violating probation.

Stallworth and Brown allegedly took Kamille from a birthday party in Birmingham on October 12. Her body was found in a dumpster in a landfill 10 days later.

Stallworth and Brown are charged with capital murder of a child under 14 and kidnapping. They’re being held without bond.