by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

ADOC officials say that on the morning of October 18, correctional officers found 46-year-old Ricky Gilland of Vinemont unresponsive in his cell.

Gilland was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing and a final cause of death is pending autopsy results.