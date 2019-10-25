Jefferson County Authorities Believe the Cause of Death for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was Suffocation

by Samantha Williams

Jefferson County authorities released what they believe is the cause of death for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney. Authorities said she was suffocated the day she was kidnapped.

Her suspected killers, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown, appeared before a judge Friday. They are charged with capital murder and kidnapping after authorities said they took Kamille from a birthday party on October 12th.

Meanwhile, a funeral service for Kamille is set for this Sunday in Birmingham. The city of Birmingham has announced that they are taking donations to help pay for the funeral and burial… With any leftover money going toward non profits that help at-risk people.

Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama is also creating a permanent reward fund in Kamille’s name to help in future child abductions.