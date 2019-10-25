LACEUP (10/25/19)
Week 9 Results (Includes Thursday results)
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 7
Enterprise 22, Jeff Davis 14
Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 6
Hoover 34, Mountain Brook 10
Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13
Gadsden City 17, Grissom 14
James Clemens 27, Austin 24
Lee-Montgomery 31, Davidson 10
McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Baker 14
Murphy 35, Foley 17
Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6
Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21
Vestavia Hills 31, Oak Mountain 10
CLASS 6A
Albertville 45, Sardis 20
Athens 50, Lee-Huntsville 0
Baldwin County 42, B.C. Rain 12
Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10
Chelsea 28, Calera 0
Cullman 42, Fort Payne 23
Daphne 53, St. Paul’s Episcopal 42
Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6
Helena 62, Pelham 20
Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 6
Hueytown 38. Paul Bryant 21
Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0
McAdory 42, Brookwood 6
Minor 33, Carver-Birmingham 6
Opelika 44, Vigor 6
Oxford 31, Gardendale 14
Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12
Saraland 17, Blount 6
Selma 20, Aliceville 8
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 45, Douglas 6
Bibb County 35, Marbury 16
Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18
Central-Clay County 19, Center Point 12
Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0
Corner 24, Lawrence County 8
Etowah 35, Boaz 14
Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7
Greenville 28, Carroll 7
Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26
Jackson 35, LeFlore 22
Jasper 49, Hamilton 0
Madison County 42, Ardmore 7
Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0
Parker 30, Wenonah 16
Pleasant Grove 52, Woodlawn 22
Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7
Rehobeth 42, Dale County 7
Russellville 16, Dora 6
Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0
Shelby County 48, Jemison 19
Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3
Springville 49, St. Clair County 6
West Point 21, Hayden 20
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 24, Ashford 6
American Christian 65, Dallas County 0
Andalusia 35, Clarke County 0
Anniston 56, Ashville 0
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8
Cherokee County 37, Cleburne County 14
Cordova 35, Haleyville 26
Deshler 38, West Limestone 17
Fairview 55, Danville 14
Fayette County 30, Good Hope 14
Handley 41, Talladega 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 50, Monroe County 0
Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14
Leeds 24, Childersburg 12
Lincoln 34, Elmore County 7
Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26
Montgomery Catholic 30, Headland 0
North Jackson 42, Randolph 26
Northside 34, Curry 0
Oneonta 31, White Plains 14
Priceville 24, West Morgan 22
Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20
Sipsey Valley 31, Sumter Central 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34
Trinity Presbyterian 43, B.T. Washington 12
UMS-Wright 21, W.S. Neal 0
Williamson 16, Escambia County 7
CLASS 3A
B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13
Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23
Clements 26, Lexington 13
Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28 (OT)
Flomaton 20, T.R. Miller 12
Geneva 26, Wicksburg 21
Gordo 44, Lamar County 0
Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29
Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46
Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20
Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17
Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17
New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12
Oakman 46, Greene County 14
Pike County 44, Straughn 6
Pike Road 55, Beulah 14
Providence Christian 42, Houston Academy 7
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14
Saint James 49, Southside-Selma 14
Saks 12, Glencoe 0
Sylvania 28, Geraldine 0
Thomasville 33, Excel 20
Westminster Christian 31, East Lawrence 18
Winfield 33, Hale County 20
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 22, G.W. Long 7
Addison 43, Hatton 0
Ariton 36, Cottonwood 10
Central Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14
Chickasaw 49, Washington County 0
Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0
Collinsville 38, Cedar Bluff 0
Cottage Hill Christian 36, Southern Choctaw 18
Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12
Fyffe 47, Ider 0
Geneva County 49, Houston County 8
Highland Home 35, Goshen 21
J.U. Blacksher 44, R.C. Hatch 14
Luverne 47, Samson 14
New Brockton 38, Zion Chapel 0
North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7
Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0
Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26
Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0
Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0
Sheffield 34, Tanner 18
Southeastern 34, Tarrant 24
Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7
Thorsby 56, Central Coosa 20
Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7
CLASS 1A
Berry 39, Marion County 35
Brantley 35, Pleasant Home 0
Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14
Donoho 51, Appalachian 6
Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6
Georgiana 32, Red Level 13
Hackleburg 46, Vina 8
Isabella 34, Fultondale 21
J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8
Lanett 56, Billingsley 0
Linden 64, Ellwood Christian 12
Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8
Lynn 35, Meek 12
Maplesville 55, Francis Marion 0
Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0
Millry 34, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Phillips 61, Cherokee 22
Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9
South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18
Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0
Victory Christian 35, Talladega County Central 0