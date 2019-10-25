Montgomery man sentenced to 90 years in prison for 2016 murder

by Samantha Williams

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced a Montgomery County man convicted of shooting and killing an innocent bystander outside of a teen party is sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Antuan Johnson was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Gregory Keon Smith. DA Bailey said Johnson was in the parking lot outside of a party with hundreds of teenagers in attendance. It was during the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday weekend at Restoration Baptist Church Community Center on South Boulevard.

DA Bailey explained Johnson saw a car occupied by rival gang members drive by. That’s when he opened fire on the car. Johnson missed the vehicle, but Smith, an innocent bystander, was struck and killed.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey applauded Judge Pool’s sentence, saying: “This will go a long way to ensure that this defendant is held accountable for his actions and that a message is sent that violence will not be tolerated in our community.”