Police Searching For Missing 19-Year-Old Auburn Student

Auburn Police are asking for your helping finding 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard. She was reported missing to police Thursday.

Police said the last person she talked to was a friend Wednesday night just before midnight.

According to family members  shes about 5’6”, 125 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair, and pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a black dress and tan boots with black stockings.

A family friend sent Alabama News Network these photos of Aniah.

Right now, police say there’s no evidence of foul play.

Blanchard, who is from Birmingham, drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag number 49BS356.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately.

 

 

