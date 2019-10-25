Man Arrested in Prattville Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person is in custody following a homicide investigation in Prattville.

Chief Mark Thompson says it happened just after 9:30AM on Cosby Court, just off Martin Luther King Drive.

Police found one female victim dead on the scene. Authorities are calling it domestic-related.

Chief Thompson says authorities have arrested 55-year-old Lee Ephraim in Elmore County as a suspect in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.