Rain, Storms, And A Small Severe Weather Threat Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and wet day in central and south Alabama. Despite that, temperatures rose into the 70s and 80s for many locations. Strong to severe storms lurk just to our southwest this evening, and we’ll be on the lookout for a few strong to severe storms in west Alabama this afternoon. The main severe threats are strong straight line winds and brief, isolated tornadoes. The threat should come to an end by midnight. However, there’s another low-end threat for severe weather on Saturday. Outside the strong storm potential, expect an overcast sky this evening with showers and embedded storms at times. The further east you are, the more spotty the showers will be. Expect temperatures to hover in the 70s, with overnight lows near 70°.

Saturday looks like another cloudy and wet day with rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. Some of those storms could be strong to severe along a cold front pushing through the state. The severe threat opens in west Alabama by late morning, ending in east Alabama by midnight as the front clears the area. The main severe weather threats are straight line winds up to 60 mph and brief, isolated tornadoes. However, the overall severe weather threat is low, so most locations just deal with periods of rain throughout the day. Expect highs in the mid 70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 50s. Sunday now looks pretty nice across our area. After a cool start to the day, temperatures rebound into the 70s Sunday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows fall back into the mid 50s.

Monday looks like a nice day too, with mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s. The forecast still looks murky for the rest of next week, but there’s a good chance we’re dealing with another storms system between the middle and end of next week. That system likely brings another round of rain and storms in the Wednesday through Thursday time-frame. Expect cooler and drier weather in the wake of that system to end next week and begin next weekend.