Residents Fear Overweight Trucks are Crossing Weight-Restricted Bridges

by Jerome Jones

Residents that drive Old Selma Road think that overweight trucks are crossing the weight restricted bridges, and fear they may be in danger because of compromised bridge structure as a result.

On Old Selma Road, three weigh-restricted bridges are within 1/4 a mile of one another.

The lowest tonnage rating is 28 tonnes, which translates to nearly 60 thousand pounds.

In contrast, the heaviest legal loaded semi-trucks weight 80 thousand pounds, anything heavier requires a special permit.

City of Montgomery Engineer Patrick Dunson says the bridges are tested regularly, and the structures are not compromised.

Dunson assures citizens that the bridges are safe, and structurally sound, in fact, the three bridges in question were recently inspected.

There is no way for a pedestrian to look at a truck, and determine it its overweight.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will periodically place scales at bridge crossing to ensure that no overweight vehicles are crossing.

An overweight truck is subject to a court summon and a fine. The fine is determined by a Judge and can vary by city and county.

If you suspect overweight trucks are crossing weight restricted bridges, call ALEA at 334-242-4395.