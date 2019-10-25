Ur Keys 2 Drv

by Chris Searcy

Ur keys 2 drv (Your Keys to drive) is an event put on by a number of different organizations across the state of Alabama with the purpose of educating teens 8-12th grade about the dangers of distracted and intoxicated driving.

There were more than 200 students in attendance, and over a dozen schools.

There were 4 breakout sessions where students learned the dangers of operating a motor vehicle impaired, as well as tips on how to be a safer driver.