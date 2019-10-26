Sunnier, Drier, And Cooler Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and wet day across central and south Alabama. We still have a very small threat for severe weather this evening until 8PM or so. The main threats are a brief tornado or two, and a strong wind gust to 60mph. However, this threat is now limited to the northeast corner of the viewing area. Specifically, areas along and north of I-85, and east of I-65. The remaining rain ends west to east as a cold front pushes eastward through Alabama. The front partially clears the sky overnight, and brings cooler and drier into the area for Sunday. Expect lows in the mid 50s tonight, with a partly cloudy sky by the time the sun rises on Sunday.

After a wet start to the weekend, Sunday looks quite nice. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night looks cool and dry with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The work-week begins dry and mainly sunny on Monday. Afternoon highs range between the mid 70s to near 80°. Monday night won’t be as cool, as the front passing through the state Saturday night lifts back to the north. Monday night lows range between the low to mid 60s. By Tuesday, that results in at least some rain across central and south Alabama. Outside of the chance for rain, expect a cloudy and warm day with highs in the 70s. The chance for rain and storms increases Wednesday and Thursday as another storms system sweeps across the United States and through the state of Alabama. Unfortunately, showers and storms may still being ongoing during trick-or-treat time Halloween evening.

The storm system clears the area next Friday with a cold front sweeping through Alabama. The first few days of November will certainly feel like it, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next Friday through Sunday. For now, next weekend looks dry with possibly abundant sunshine.