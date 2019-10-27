Montgomery Biscuits Hold Annual Ballpark Trick-Or-Treat

by Justin Walker

The River Region’s Halloween festivities are well underway. The Montgomery Biscuits held their third annual Ballpark Trick or Treat inside Riverwalk Stadium Sunday.

The ballpark was transformed into a friendly neighborhood- with trick or treating on the suite level. About twenty local businesses passed out candy to hundreds of kids.

There were also train rides around the ballpark and inflatables set up on the field.

Biscuits General Manager Michael Murphy tells us the staff makes sure safety is the main priority of the event.

“That’s one of the main reasons why we do this- is understanding, especially right here in downtown, there may not be the safest places to go and trick-or-treat on Halloween, and have, you know, the well-lit areas and just worrying about where your kids are. And you don’t have to worry about traffic in here. So just coming up, walking through our suites level- you get a bunch of sweets through the suites- its kind of a fun thing to do,” Murphy said.

Murphy said about six thousand people come every year. The event was free and open to the public.