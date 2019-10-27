Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Monday; Rain Returns Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly sunny and seasonable day across central and south Alabama. the clouds took their time clearing across our northwest counties, and it wasn’t as warm there today. There was much more sunshine south of I-85/east of I-65, and temperatures warmed into the 70s there. Expect a mostly clear to clear sky area-wide this evening, with temperatures in the 60s early on before falling into the 50s by about 9PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 50s under a mostly clear sky. Some fog could develop early Monday morning, so be mindful of that during the morning commute.

Monday looks like another very nice late October day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. Monday night won’t be as cool, with Saturday night’s cold front returning north as a warm front. Clouds increase Monday night and winds become southerly, with lows only falling into the low 60s. Scattered showers return to the area by Tuesday morning, with rain gradually becoming more widespread as the day goes on. Expect highs to reach the 70s despite the clouds and rain.

The chance for rain and storms increases Wednesday and Thursday as another storms system sweeps across the United States and through the state of Alabama. Unfortunately, showers and storms may still being ongoing during trick-or-treat time Halloween evening. At this time, severe weather is not expected from this system. However, its still a ways out and that could change between now and then. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated.

The storm system clears the area next Friday with a cold front sweeping through Alabama. The first few days of November will certainly feel like it, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next Friday through Sunday. For now, next weekend looks dry with possibly abundant sunshine.