1 Killed, Another sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person is dead after a fatal crash in Elmore County.

According to the Eclectic Fire Department, EFD and the Eclectic Police Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Kowaliga Road. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, authorities confirmed one fatality. A second patient was transported to Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.