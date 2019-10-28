Construction Project Will Close Part of Decatur St.

by Jerome Jones

Starting as early as Monday November 4th, Decatur St. at Minnie St. will be closed, and a detour will direct traffic around the area.

The detour is near the Paterson Court Housing Development.

The area is being closed as engineers begin work to replace an underground bridge over a major drainage ditch running through Montgomery known as the Genetta Canal.

Traffic will be detoured to Hull St. and will run parallel to Decatur St. for two blocks, until it can merge back onto Decatur from Julia St.

Signs indicating the detour should be up by the end of the week.

Work is expected to last for around 4 months.