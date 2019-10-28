Increasing Clouds Monday Night; Rain Likely Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a cool and foggy start to the day across central and south Alabama. A dense fog advisory expired at 11 AM this morning, where visibilities were below half a mile at times this morning. Whatever fog remains in the area late this morning mixes out this afternoon, and it should turn out to be another nice late October afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s today with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures remain milder this evening and overnight as clouds increase south to north. We could also see some scattered showers after midnight. Expect lows near 60°.

An overcast sky and scattered showers greet us Tuesday morning. Periods of rain with embedded storms continue throughout the day. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures still reach the 70s. The clouds and rain won’t depart Tuesday night, expect a cloudy sky with scattered to numerous showers and a few storms. Tuesday night remains quite warm, with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect more rain and storms Wednesday. They could be quite widespread at times, but high temperatures still warm into the 70s. Wednesday night remains warm as well, with lows near 70° and (you guessed it) a cloudy sky with periods of showers and storms. A storm system approaches our area from the west on Thursday. While strong to severe storms are still a possibility, severe weather is unlikely at this time. However, there’s still time for that to change due to ongoing showers and storms expected in the days prior to Thursday. The clouds, rain, and storms could impact specific small-scale severe weather parameters on Thursday, which could enhance or decrease the storm threat. We’ll continue to monitor the situation, but for now the Storm Prediction Center does not place an area of severe weather potential in Alabama on Thursday.

The storm system sweeps through the area Thursday night, and the air behind the cold front looks quite cool. November begins with morning lows in the 40s (and maybe even upper 30s for some) with highs in the low 60s Friday afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky Friday, and that dry weather pattern continues into this weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the low to mid 40s, with a mostly sunny sky both days. Monday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs moderating into the mid to upper 60s.