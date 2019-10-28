Marvelous Monday; Rain and Storms in the Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

FOGGY START TO A MARVELOUS MONDAY: Areas of fog greet you out the door this morning, especially in our eastern and northern counties. The fog will quickly mix out as the sun comes up and we should see a mainly sunny sky and very mild day of weather across the state as highs this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 70s. Tonight clouds begin to increase and lows should only fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight.

RAIN AT TIMES: The cold front that worked through the area on Saturday will begin to work back northward as a warm front into the state overnight, bringing clouds and periods of rain with it. As the front continues its northward journey, it will open up the Gulf and allow for a very moisture-rich air mass to build in across the state. Our Tuesday and Wednesday will feature cloudy conditions with showers and a few storms from time to time. Beneficial rain is expected these two day and rainfall amounts should be in the 1-2 inch range in many locations. Highs these days should be in the lower to mid 70s.

STORMY HALLOWEEN: A cold front will approach the state by Halloween and with decent instability and dynamics in place, we may be dealing with some stronger storms, and some of these could possibly reach severe limits, so we are going to be watching these carefully. We could also see another 1-2 inches of rainfall across Alabama throughout the day. Highs Thursday highs should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

HELLO NOVEMBER: The new month will start off with amazing weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend. On Friday, the sky will be clearing rapidly and most of the day will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday and Sunday look to be phenomenal fall days across Alabama with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Saturday and Sunday high’s will be in the the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan