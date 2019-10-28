MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Candy-Flavored Vaping + Soccer Injuries

by Samantha Williams

Teens who use candy or fruit-flavored e-cigarettes are more likely to stick with vaping and vape more. That’s according to a new study from the University of Southern California. Several states have banned flavors in recent months to combat the teen vaping epidemic.

Plus, the AAP published a new report on soccer injuries in children and how to prevent them. Common injuries include sprains and fractures as well as concussions. The group recommends training programs to teach proper landing and stopping techniques, as well as age-appropriate heading techniques to reduce concussion risks.