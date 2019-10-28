Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into another rainy weather pattern this week. Moisture will stream in from the gulf and this leads to another good rain event for the area. Rainfall amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches in spots through Thursday. A warm front lifts northward from the gulf and rain spreads across the area throughout Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front well west of us heads eastward throughout the week. This frontal boundary eventually arrives on Thursday. We could have some storms as this system moves into the state. As it looks now, rain and storms could be possible during Halloween evening. All the rain activity departs with the front late Thursday night. High pressure builds back over the deep south and we have some nice weather ahead for late week and the weekend. The air behind the front is dry and colder. Morning lows fall into the upper 30s both Friday and Saturday. High temps will be down just bit upper 60s for the weekend but 70s return early next week.