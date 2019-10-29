Cloudy with Rain at Times Through Halloween

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN AT TIMES: The cold front that worked through the area on Saturday is beginning to work back northward as a warm front, bringing clouds and periods of rain with it. The clouds and rain will continue to spread northward across the state as the front continues its northerly journey. With the southerly flow returning, the Gulf will open up and allow for a warm and very moisture-rich air mass to build in across the state. Today through Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain possible at anytime and we are in store for more beneficial rain starting today as rainfall totals in the 2-4 inch range could be common. Highs these days will range from the lower to upper 70s.

STORMY HALLOWEEN?: A cold front will approach the state by Halloween and there will be some instability in place, but the better dynamics should be sliding well north of the area, so though we could deal some stronger storms on Thursday, for now we are not expecting severe weather, but of course that could change in the days ahead, so we are going to be watching things carefully. Rain ends from west to east Thursday night; a very close call for trick-or-treaters, but there is a chance Thursday evening could be dry, especially for the western half of the state.

HELLO NOVEMBER: The new month will start off with amazing weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend. By Friday morning, the sky will be clearing and the coldest air of the season so far will settle into the state. Lows should be well down into the 40s to start the day. Friday will be sunny, cooler, and breezy, as highs should generally be in the upper to lower 60s. Saturday and Sunday look to be phenomenal fall days across Alabama with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Saturday and Sunday high’s will be in the to lower to mid 60s, while lows in the 30s are expected both mornings, and yes some patchy frost is possible both mornings.

TIME CHANGE: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend; we will set the clocks back one hour late Saturday night, which means you should get an extra hour a sleep, if you are lucky. But we are going to start seeing those earlier sunsets and the sunset time on Sunday will be 4:53PM CST.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The very nice fall weather looks to persist with temperatures slowly moderating. The first half of the week will be dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. For now, the next chance of significant rain looks to arrive mid to late next week around Thursday or Friday with our next cold front.

Have a great day!

Ryan