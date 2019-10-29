Cloudy With Showers And Storms Through Halloween

by Ben Lang

Clouds returned to the central and south Alabama sky today. Despite that, high temperatures still warmed into the low 70s. Temperatures won’t move much this evening, with lows only falling into the upper 60s. Expect an overcast sky tonight, with rain at times. Most of the rain tonight remains on the lighter side.

Expect more showers and storms Wednesday. They could be quite widespread at times, but high temperatures still warm into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night remains very warm, with lows near 70°. The sky remains cloudy with rain at times, though we may see a lull from the heavier rain Wednesday night. A cold front approaches the area Thursday. Expect widespread showers and storms ahead of the front. Strong to severe storms are possible, but the greatest severe weather threat is to our northwest, along and northwest of I-20/59. The Storm Prediction Center places that area under a marginal risk for severe weather. The threat *could* be expanded further southeast, and we’ll be monitoring that. Overall, severe weather is unlikely late Wednesday night/Thursday, but its a non-zero threat.

For the trick-or-treaters, most of the heavy showers and storms may be exiting the area by Thursday evening. However, rain remains possible. As the front pushes west to east and ends the rain entirely, temperatures fall quickly and its going to be windy behind the front.

The calendar month of November begins with morning lows near 40° (and maybe even mid to upper 30s for some). Highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon despite a sunny sky. The dry weather pattern continues into the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures moderate next week. Monday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There’s a small chance for rain next Tuesday, but it looks insignificant at this time. High temperatures return to the low 70s by next Wednesday.