Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates County’s 2nd Murder of 2019

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the county’s second murder of the year.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says 30 year old Danathian Crum was shot to death Friday night while answering the door at his girlfriend’s house.

Granthum says deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a female juvenile at a house on the 700 block of Avenue A in Pine Glen Estates. The juvenile told operators someone was beating on the front door and trying to break in.

Granthum says when deputies arrived on the scene — they found Crum shot several times — lying in the doorway. He says Crum was the boyfriend of the juvenile’s mother — who was not at home at the time of the shooting.

“The boyfriend went to the door to answer the door, to see what the knock was about, to see what the disturbance was about. And when he opened the door that’s when the gunshots rang out,” said Granthum.

“He was struck several times. The body was taken to forensics and is being processed at this time.”

Anyone with information that can help investigators — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530. Or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.