Halloween Safety Tips

by Justin Walker

Halloween is often a favorite holiday for children. But it can be a scary time for parents and grandparents, like Donna Morrow.

“Well, you can’t be too safe. Whether it’s Halloween or just an ordinary day,” Morrow said.

There have been many River Region Halloween events already- but there are many more to come this week. That’s why local law enforcement agencies are encouraging safety with crowds of people coming out to trick-or-treat.

“We have a lot of trick-or-treater’s- not just from the Prattville area, but they seem to come in from some of the neighboring cities,” Prattville Police Department’s Assistant Chief Diane Thomas said.

Thomas said it’s important to make sure your kids have a trusted adult around at all times- while enjoying the holiday.

“We always tell the parents that once the kids gather their candies, not to eat while they’re trick-or-treating. Get it home and make sure it’s safe,” Thomas said.

Thomas also advised only visiting events or neighborhoods that you feel comfortable going to.

“Tell those that are passing out the candy, that if you’re going to pass out the candy- if you’re going to be involved in it to have your porch light on,” Thomas said.

“A lot of people now are going to their local churches- the churches they attend- and so you just feel maybe safer doing that,” Morrow said.

Police departments are encouraging parents to follow those important rules so that ghouls and goblins will have a tougher time making Halloween even scarier.

“You just cannot be too careful with these precious little angels,” Morrow said.

Local police departments say they will have extra patrols out this week for Halloween events. They also encourage carrying a flashlight or wearing reflective tape on your clothing so that you can easily be seen by drivers and other trick-or-treaters.