MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Antidepressants vs. Talk Therapy + Kids’ Weight vs. Distance from Fast Food
Researchers looked at the costs and benefits of antidepressants and talk therapy. They found both end up being equal after five years. A team from the University of Michigan and Harvard University said their work shows more people just diagnosed with depression should have a chance to try therapy, if they prefer, instead of immediately taking antidepressants.
Plus, a new study found children who live closer to fast food and convenience stores may have a greater chance of becoming obese. NYU researchers looked at more than one million New York City school children. They found students living within a half block of fast food or corner stores, about 20% were obese and 40% overweight. But that number dropped for every block farther away.