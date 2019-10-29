MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Antidepressants vs. Talk Therapy + Kids’ Weight vs. Distance from Fast Food

by Samantha Williams

Researchers looked at the costs and benefits of antidepressants and talk therapy. They found both end up being equal after five years. A team from the University of Michigan and Harvard University said their work shows more people just diagnosed with depression should have a chance to try therapy, if they prefer, instead of immediately taking antidepressants.

Plus, a new study found children who live closer to fast food and convenience stores may have a greater chance of becoming obese. NYU researchers looked at more than one million New York City school children. They found students living within a half block of fast food or corner stores, about 20% were obese and 40% overweight. But that number dropped for every block farther away.