New Dallas Co. Canines Help in the Fight Against Drugs for the First Time in 15 Years

by Mandy McQueen

The Dallas County Sheriff’s department now has three new officers to help in the fight against drugs.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says the sheriff’s office has purchased two new canines with the help of John and Kathy Duncan of Dallas County and the town of Valley Grande. A third was inherited with a new deputy recently hired. Granthum brought the canine unit back under his term to help fight drugs which he believes is the root of most crimes. This is the first time in 15 years that the department has worked canines.

“Either it’s a drug crime, if not actually a drug crime, with domestic abuse it’s usually some drugs because they can’t get money from the wife or husband. Most of the burglaries are rooted back to drugs so you know, it’s just another tool in the toolbox to fight crime,” said Granthum.

Trax, a 14 month old shepherd, is one of three canines certified in drugs and tracking. She can sniff out marijuana, amphetamines, heroine and crack.

“It’s been real successful with them. In my opinion, that’s probably the best investment we’ve done since I’ve taken office,” said Granthum.

It’s a pricey addition to the department— Each of the dogs plus training costs around $15,000 each but Granthum says they eventually pay for themselves.

“It’s a lot of man hours that it saves time cause I don’t have send five or six deputies out there. I can send one dog out there and he can work that cell faster than five or six deputies can and I’m only having to pay one guy. So it pays for itself in the long run,” Granthum said.

The dogs were brought to Selma several months ago but their handlers and the pups had to complete training in south Alabama and become AP certified before hitting the streets.

“You got four finds to make in nine minutes and Trax made four finds in 52 seconds,” said Dallas County canine officer, Barry Hood.

Hood says working with canines is something he always wanted to do and now he has a partner that is with him every step of the way.

“It’s a 24/7 process. It’s like a two-year-old kid. It’s 24/7. But it’s fun and she gets to be my best friend,” said Hood.

Sheriff Granthum says they are in the process of trying to add bite dogs within in the next six months which help apprehend suspects.