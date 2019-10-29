She’s 100 years old, and Drives to Work… But Today, Romay Davis got a Surprise of a Lifetime.

by Samantha Williams

One Montgomery Winn Dixie is celebrating one of its employees with a very special birthday bash. Winn Dixie Associate Romay Davis turns 100 Tuesday, October 29th.

“So this is actually an original of Miss Romay, and we decided to make it a little award for her,” Eddie Garcia, Exec. Vice President of Winn Dixie said.

“I like to do everything. I’m in to entertaining, yes.. but I’ve enjoyed my stint here at Winn Dixie. They are going to have to push me out..(laugher),” Romay Davis told Alabama News Network.

“Now therefore I, Todd Strange, Mayor of the City of Montgomery due here by proclaim October 29th 2019 as ROMAY DAVIS DAY,” Lynn Rushing, Regional Vice President of Winn Dixie said of Mayor Todd Strange.

“As we talk about the culture of SEG and at Winn Dixie..Miss Romay, you are the culture. You are what inspires all of us. You are the person we all want to be one day,” Elizabeth Thompson, Winn Dixie Chief People Officer said.

“He came by in this big limousine to pick me up. That was a surprise, too. I really didn’t expect him to come in a car like that..to pick me up because I had never been in one. I’ve at least seen them ..I never bothered to think that I would ever ride in one,” Romay said. “Here I am..All of me..Yes. It’s a precious moment you can’t..you can’t believe how wonderful it feels to me. You know, to see so many faces, so many people I know and work with, and argue with.. Everything… everything is wonderful: Just beautiful. Everybody..thank you..thank you..thank you..thank you..thank you..thank you THANK YOU.”