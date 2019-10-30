Frontier Spinner Mills Plant in Elmore County Closing

by Samantha Williams

The Frontier Spinn er Mills Plant in Elmore County is closing. All 148 jobs at the plant will be impacted.

The plant is located on Central Plant Road in Wetumpka.

According to Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs , the closing was completely unexpected. Officials received word of the closing through a fax sent to the Wetumpka mayor’s office and the Elmore County commission.

The plant will close on December 28th, and the closure is expected to be permanent.