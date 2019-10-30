Funding Approved for New Sheriff’s Building in Elmore County

by Mandy McQueen

The Elmore County Commission has unanimously approved a $1.23 million bid for the construction of a new sheriff’s operation building.

“The building that we had that the drug task force was housed in actually sustained total damage. I mean it was wrecked,” said Elmore County Sheriff, Bill Franklin.

The building was located on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard where several buildings received significant damage. In addition to losing the building, some equipment and high-tech tools were also lost.

“We’re back to walking. We’re not running yet but we are getting there and it just takes a while,” said Franklin.

On Monday, the Elmore County Commission unanimously approved a bid in the amount of $1.23 million to move forward with the construction of a new building.

“With the loss of the building and the insurance funds that we recovered from that, along with additional funds that we had set aside for sheriff’s operations, we were able to put this all together,” said County Chairman, Troy Stubbs.

Before the tornado struck on January 19, plans were in the works for renovations or expansion of the original building. Stubbs said those plans helped speed up this current process.

“We were already looking to expand their operation because of the tremendous impact they were already having on Elmore County. So, we knew it was important and this just accelerated that process and I think in the end we will come out better for it,” said Stubbs.

The new space will be built by Construction One Inc. on the same site as the main sheriff’s office.

“I’m going to be honest with you, we’re very blessed. There are not a lot of sheriff’s offices that have your EMA, your dispatch center and communications, your jail, your sheriff’s office, your firing range. Now our drug task force agency will all be on the same spot of land,” said Franklin.

County officials anticipate construction to start in November and they are hoping to have all displaced employees in the new facility within a year.