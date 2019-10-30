Gov. Ivey Offers $5,000 Reward in Disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in this case.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”

Reward Proclamation for Aniah Blanchard