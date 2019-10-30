Gov. Ivey Offers $5,000 Reward in Disappearance of Aniah Blanchard
Governor Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in this case.
From Governor Kay Ivey: “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”