Lowndes Co. Mother Tries to Cope with the Death of Her Only Son

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The sudden, unexpected loss of a loved one can be extremely difficult for anyone to handle.

But when the loss is due to a senseless act of violence — it can be be even more devastating to deal with.

Arwilla Rush of Collirene lost her only son to gun violence — just over a month ago.

Thirty-three year old Savill Rush was shot multiple times at horse show in Lowndes County — and later died.

Rush says she continues to suffer through a mixture of hurt — pain — and anger — since her son was killed. And she admits having a tough time coping with his death.

“Its just something I wouldn’t wish on nobody,” said Rush.

“It’s only God can get me through this. Only God.”

Tyanis Lawrence has been arrested for the shooting and charged with murder.

He’s being held in the Lowndes County Jail without bond.