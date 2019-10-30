More Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our cloudy and rainy weather pattern continues for one more day then it’s clearing and turing much cooler. A cold front moves our way with rain and storms ahead of it. Some of the storms could be strong possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. Tornado threat is low but not zero! The storms exit our area by noon Thursday. The front sweeps through with gusty NW winds behind it. Wind gust could reach up to 30 mph at times. Much colder air will be spilling into the state behind the front. We start out in the mid to upper 30s for several mornings. This cold snap will linger through Monday morning. A little warm up gets underway Tuesday. High temps return to the mid 70s around the middle of next week. A reminder to turn your clock back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.