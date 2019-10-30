Pike Liberal Arts Gymnasium Getting Upgrades

by Justin Walker

One Pike County high school gymnasium is getting some much needed improvements. From having to cancel games to playing on wet floors, that will soon change for Pike Liberal Arts students.

Crews have been working to replace flooring inside the school’s gym since October 21st. New air conditioning and heating units have been installed, and new bleachers should arrive soon.

Although long overdue, the work has led to some scheduling changes for the basketball team’s first home game. Head basketball coach Allen Ponder says that is a small drop in the bucket when the basketball and volleyball teams can resume playing on their new and improved home turf.

“Our kids are excited. You know, anytime you can get the kids excited about the facilities, it’s a great thing. Our kids are looking forward to this. They come in and look at it every single day to see what kind of progress they’ve made. So when this thing gets done, I’m excited to to get these kids out here and see their excitement when they’re able to play on it,” Ponder said.

The renovations are expected to take about four to six weeks to complete. We’re told the funding is coming from boosters, but the total price for the renovations has not yet been determined.