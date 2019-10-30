Roy Moore to Officially Submit Paperwork to Enter U.S. Senate Race on Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the November 8 deadline to qualify for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama getting closer, Roy Moore (R-AL) announced that he would be filing the necessary paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party at the party’s headquarters, on Thursday, October 31, at 3:00 pm.

“I have already stated that it does not matter to me who is in this race or isn’t. It matters that the people of Alabama have a voice that will stand for God, Country, and family. Tomorrow, my campaign and I will finalize that by going to Birmingham and filing the paperwork to qualify with the state Republican party for the U.S. Senate seat,” said Judge Moore.

“Alabama must have a true conservative in the Senate that understands the Constitution and is unafraid of the Washington elite. My whole career has been dedicated to defending liberty, justice, and religious freedom. I have never been afraid to speak out for the truth, and the politicians in Washington know that. Conservatives in Alabama have not forgotten how this Senate seat was stolen from them in December 2017.”

“I am in this race, and I will stay in this race.”

Judge Moore officially announced his candidacy in late June. The Republican primary date is March 3, 2020.

Judge Roy Moore is a Republican candidate for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. The former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court is a life-long resident of the state and a committed constitutional conservative that has stood up for liberty and religious freedom his entire career.