UPDATE: Three-Car-Crash Tuesday Night in Autauga Co. Kills One Person and Leaves Others Injured

by Samantha Williams

“We are awaiting an update concerning a serious accident last night on I-65 involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles that resulted in one fatality and other life-threatening injuries to those involved,” From Jess Thornton, ALEA Public Relations – “It was a three-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on I-65 northbound near the 189 mile marker. There were also life-threatening injuries. It shut the interstate down for a bit. We are still working to make a positive identification on the fatal victim.”