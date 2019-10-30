Will Dismukes Drops Out of Second District Congressional Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-District 88) has dropped out of the Republican race for the second district congressional seat. His campaign manager Henry Thornton made the announcement by email this afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce today that I am withdrawing from the 2nd congressional district race,” Dismukes said in the emailed statement.

“I want to give a sincere thanks to everyone who supported me and contributed to the campaign. The encouragement I received from across the district in this race has been the biggest honor of my life; I will treasure that for the rest of my days.”

“Unfortunately, I was not able to raise the funds necessary to make this a viable effort. I have commitments to my family, my business, my community, my church, and House District 88 that proved too much to fulfill by staying in the congressional race. Gathering the resources necessary to win meant sacrificing each of those to an extent that I did not expect when I got in the race.”

“Even though the election result won’t end up how I wanted it to when I got in, I don’t regret running. Whoever the Republican nominee in this race is will have my full support, and I’ll be working hard to get President Trump re-elected,” he said.

Dismukes was elected to the Alabama House District 88 seat in 2018. The district includes parts of Autauga and Elmore counties.

Currently, Jeff Coleman, Troy King, Bob Rogers and Jessica Taylor are seeking the Republican nomination for the seat. Current Republican Congresswoman Martha Roby has previously announced that she will not seek re-election.