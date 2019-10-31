Alabama and Florida State Announce Home-and-Home Football Series

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Florida State announced a home-and-home football series between the two storied programs for the 2025 and 2026 seasons on Thursday.

“The addition of Florida State to the 2025 and 2026 schedules gives us our second non-conference Power 5 matchups of those seasons as we also play Wisconsin at home in 2025 and West Virginia on the road in 2026,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We’ve been working diligently at building future schedules that provide our team and our fans a lot of excitement and opportunity, and we are pleased to add the Seminoles to that mix.”

The first game will take place in Tallahassee, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2025, with Florida State returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19, 2026.

“Our administration has worked extremely hard to upgrade our non-conference schedule in the coming years and the addition of Florida State in 2025 and 2026 is another great example,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “This gives us two non-conference games against high-caliber Power 5 competition in those seasons, which is good for both our program and our fans. We have played a couple of great neutral site games with the Seminoles over the years and this home-and-home series should be no different.”

Alabama and Florida State will square off for the sixth time in history when the two programs meet at Doak Campbell Stadium to begin the home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide won the most recent matchup, 24-7, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga., to open the 2017 season. Including the victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Tide holds a 3-1-1 advantage in the series.

With the addition of Florida State, Alabama has added seven home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).