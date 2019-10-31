Baptist Health Employees Participate in ‘Reverse Trick-or-Treat’ for Pediatric Patients

by Mandy McQueen

(Source: Baptist Medical East)

Patients at Baptist Medical Center East traded in their hospital gowns for sparkly princess crowns, superhero costumes and more for a fun event.

The hospital holds Halloween festivities every year but this year they did things a little different. Employees got into the spirit and decked out in their best Halloween attire as they participated in a Reverse Trick or Treat!

The staff paraded the hallways to give out candy and prizes to children who may be to sick to leave their rooms or are on contact precaution.

Parents and family members said this was a much-needed break from their hospital rooms and to see their kids happy was the best treat they could receive this Halloween.