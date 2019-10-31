Business owners participate in Diversity Dialogue

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce held a Diversity Dialogue.

The event is designed to help entrepreneurs develop a better understanding of economic development.

Successful business owners were placed on a panel to discuss their strategies and methods of using diversity to increase their companies bottom line.

The topic of diversity included age, gender, race, and diversity of product, and how diversity benefits the businesses and the consumers.

“It’s gonna benefit customers – all customers like the approach that businesses have when they reach out to them specifically so that a customer feels appreciated because they know that a business wants their business, is going to serve them, and is going to take care of them,” said Cedric Varner with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

They believe having an open dialogue about such things helps businesses to thrive, which also helps the community thrive.