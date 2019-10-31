Clearing & Turning Colder

by Shane Butler

Change is in the air around here! A cold front is now east of us and behind it a surge of much colder air. Gusty NW winds will usher in some of the coldest air so far this fall. We skies to clear and temps to drop into the mid 30s overnight. Abundant sunshine will be in place but temps only manage lower 60s Friday afternoon. It’s a brief cold snap that sticks around through the weekend. Early next week, we begin to see a little warming trend. Morning temps start out in the 50s while afternoon highs reach the 70s. Moisture will gradually return and we could see some showers by mid week. Another frontal boundary approaches Friday and this could be our next decent rain maker. Until then, its grab the jackets and keep warm during this first real chill of the fall.