Evidence from Aniah Blanchard’s SUV Shows the Missing Southern Union Student “was harmed”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say evidence shows missing Southern Union Community College student, Aniah Blanchard, was harmed. She is now considered a victim of foul play.

Authorities in Auburn issued the statement Thursday about the disappearance of 19-year-old Blanchard.

She was last seen in Auburn last week and her vehicle was later found about 55 miles away in Montgomery.

The police statement says evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed. It doesn’t go into details but says she’s considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Please share. If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/v5xPpIVZHq — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2019

