Mobile Teen Accused Making Social Media Threats Against Schools Escapes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a teenager accused of threatening to shoot up schools as a Halloween prank has escaped from custody.

According to reports, police were looking for the 17-year-old in Mobile on Thursday.

Details on the youth’s escape weren’t immediately available.

Mobile County’s public school system released a statement saying a teen was arrested overnight for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and making threats toward high schools. The statement says the posts included clowns and were meant as a Halloween prank. The system says it takes all threats seriously and worked with city police and the FBI to make an arrest.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)