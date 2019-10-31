Montgomery Academy and Edgewood claim Volleyball Championships

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA 49th Elite Eight State Volleyball Championships

CLASS 3A FINALS

Montgomery Academy 3, Geraldine 9

BIRMINGHAM – The Montgomery Academy Eagles (47-6) fell by seven points behind to Geraldine High School early in the AHSAA 49th Elite Eight State Volleyball Championship Class 3A finals at Bill Harris Arena.

Once Coach Julie Gordon’s team settled down, however, they clawed back to win the first set 25-20, then clinched the school’s second state title in a row winning the final two sets 25-20, 25-17 to open the 2019 championship day.

For Gordon, it was the sixth state title she has coached for the Eagles and pushed were individual coaching wins closer to her next goal of 1,500 wins.

All seven state finals are scheduled for Bill Harris Arena today and all seven are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network with announcer Jerry Young handling the play-by-play.

Thursday’s victory belonged to a veteran bunch of seniors and juniors, said Gordon.

Senior middle hitter Brooke Horne earned MVP honors with 12 kills in her middle hitter role. Junior Anaya Thomas totaled 11ckills, and senior Mary Gray Turner added 10 kills and 13 digs. Junior Ann Cobern Chapman had eight kills. Senior setter Millie Stevenson had 35 assists and 11 digs and senior libero Grace Jackson had 23 digs.

Geraldine (42-9), coached by Renee Bearden, played tough the entire match. Senior Haven Hall had 10 kills and seven digs to lead the Bulldogs. Senior outside hitter Jerika Gary had nine kills and eight digs. Setter Kirby Smith totaled 18 assists and sophomore Jayden Dismuke had a team-high digs.

Bearden played on Geraldine’s 2001 state championship team.