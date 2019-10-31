New Tourism App Now Available for Tourists in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new tourism app is available for people who visit Selma — to help them get around in the historic city — and see the sights.

Tour Selma is a free app — that puts information tourists might want to know — right at their fingertips.

The app also gives tourists an opportunity to choose a sightseeing tour that peaks their interest.

Then leads them on a self-guided audio walking tour of the historic sites listed on that particular tour.

AC Reeves is the app’s developer.

“Tourists come daily crossing the bridge, that’s our funnel of people coming to town. And they come with their phones and they are taking photos at the bridge. And so I was thinking how can we catch them via their phones and an app was the only solution,” said Reeves.

Tourism officials say travelers spent $76 million dollars in the Selma and Dallas County area — last year.