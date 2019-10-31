Reward Up to $80,000 for Missing Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Police Department is searching for missing Southern Union Community College student, Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard is described as light in complexion, 5’6”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings. She is a native of Homewood. Her stepfather is Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris.

Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in the disappearance of Blanchard. UFC President Dana White and UFC star Jon Jones added another $25,000 each.

An anonymous family from Homewood has also offered an additional $25,000, bringing the reward total to $80,000.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett advise that numerous persons and groups have offered donations to be added to the reward amount. “We ask that if you would like to donate to the reward fund call CrimeStoppers during work hours at 334-215-7867 for instructions.”

All funds above $1,000 can be designated to be returned or to a specific allocation, upon request, if a reward is not offered. All funds donated below $1,000 will automatically be placed in CrimeStoppers reward fund in the event a reward is not offered.

If you have any information regarding the location Aniah Blanchard, you may also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833- AL1-STOP.